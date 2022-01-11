National Youth Day 2022: Date, History, Quotes & Why is it celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADARSHSINGH62 National Youth Day 2022: Date, History, Why is it celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary?

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12, every year in India to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest philosopher and spiritual leader. Swami Vivekananda's thoughts have been a driving force for our nation because he contributed significantly in taking the country and society towards a new and developing direction. He was the believers of youth power and was an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. Celebrated as the greatest social leaders of the country, Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata.

Swami Vivekananda has an important contribution in giving a modern and inspiring interpretation of Hinduism and spirituality. He was the inspiration of youth and hence his birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day in the country.

National Youth Day 2022: History and Significance

In 1985, the Government of India declared Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day. The Indian Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda was a great thinker, philosopher and a social reformer. This is the reason Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the nation. The life and personality of Vivekananda is like an inspiration for all. He had a very strong belief that youth can transform the fate of India through their dedication and hard work.

His message to the youth was, "What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made."

He was born in 1863 in Kolkata. He was named Narendranath Dutt. His father Vishwanath Dutt was a well-known lawyer in the Kolkata High Court and his mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

On his birth anniversary, we look back at the quotes and teachings of Swami Vivekanand that still continue to inspire everyone to work towards a meaningful life.

- Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others

- Arise awake and stop not until the goal is achieved

- Experience is the only teacher we have. We may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth

- Neither money pays, nor name, nor fame, nor learning; it is Character that cleave through adamantine walls of difficulties

- We are what our thoughts have made us; So take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; They travel far.