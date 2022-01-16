Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ GENILDAARAUJO.LETTERS 5 simple ways to improve your calligraphy skills

Are you one of those people that gets enthusiastic about diverse strokes, flourishes, and gorgeous letter forms and can't wait to do calligraphy every day? We have something special in store for you.

Calligraphy is a beautiful hobby to pursue, and we're going to show you 5 easy techniques to enhance your calligraphy skills today. You may easily put them into practise, and they will undoubtedly aid you in your calligraphy journey. Let's get this party started!

Know your tools

There are many different types of calligraphy to choose from, and you may be using pens that aren't appropriate for your writing style. With so many different types of calligraphy tools on the market, it's easy to get confused and start using the wrong ones.

To grasp different tools and their functions, it's necessary to gain sufficient knowledge or learn from skilled calligraphy tutors. This is a really important point. It is critical to understand and use high-quality supplies in order to have a positive writing experience. By selecting the appropriate equipment, you may begin your calligraphy journey with ease and generate the greatest results right away.

Master Basic strokes

Oh, no! I can't emphasise enough how crucial it is to practise basic strokes. The most common blunder made by beginners is to compose words without first learning the fundamentals.

Any script, any calligraphy style, is composed of a set of ordered rules and basic forms. Writing words and sentences gets much easier if you memorise them and master them. Keep in mind that mastering calligraphy begins with mastering your basic strokes. You will see significant improvements in your calligraphy if you devote a few minutes each day to practising basic strokes.

Mindful Practice

You may already be aware that practising calligraphy on a daily basis will improve your skills. But it's useless if you're not practising mindfully. It's a waste of your valuable time, papers, and inks if you don't know what you're doing.

I constantly advise my students that while practising, they should have a goal in mind. You might want to focus on ovals one day, ascending and descending loops the next, or you might want to devote a whole week to improving your compound curve. It's entirely up to you to decide.

You will progress more quickly if you set a specific objective and then work toward it. Of course, not every line or stroke will be perfect, but with concentrated attention and patience, you will see significant improvement in your writing. Your practise sessions will be more enjoyable than frustrating. So set aside some time for mindful practise and savour every moment of it.

Slow Down

It takes time to learn calligraphy!

I know Instagram is lots with beautiful calligraphy videos, and you might think that calligraphy is simple and quick. However, due to the time constraints of posting, the majority of these movies have been sped up.

Slowing down can help you focus more on your strokes, angles, spacing, and linkages instead of looking haphazard. You'll appreciate writing more since you'll be able to see and feel your breath rise and fall with each stroke. It's quite meditative. Slowing down your writing will help you achieve greater precision.

Learning from your own progress

Many novices and even seasoned calligraphers constantly compare their work to that of others. This is self-evident, but everyone comes from a unique background, has a unique attitude, and possesses a unique set of skills. As a result, this type of comparison will not assist you in improving your expertise. In fact, such a comparison will make you uneasy or make you lose confidence. Setting unreasonable goals will prohibit you from achieving them.

Comparing your new work to your previous work is really helpful if you truly want to grow and see positive outcomes in your writing. It raises your self-esteem and instantly improves your mood. You might make new discoveries, such as your wobbly lines no longer being shaky, your ovals becoming more uniform, your angles improving, and so on. Seeing your personal improvement on a regular basis will increase your happiness and contentment.