Navratri 2020 Day 8: Take blessings from Maa Mahagauri | Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

Today, April 1 is maha ashtami. Hindu devotees worship the ninth manifestation of Maa Durga i.e. Maa Mahagauri on this day. The longest Hindu festival of nine days and ten nights -Navratri is coming to its end and people are already doing their best to make the Goddess happy and shower them with happiness and prosperity.

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Significance

On the eighth day of Navratri, Hindu devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. According to the folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While undergoing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like survive on leaves, stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which turned her complexion back to normal i.e. fair. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

On the eighth day of Navratri, offer red dupatta and red tilak to the idol of the goddess. Clean the area where you have to perform the puja and then place an idol or a picture of Goddess Mahagauri. Pray to the goddess while taking white flowers in your hands.

Navratri 2020 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Navratri 2019 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path

Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Kalratri:

Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem

Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem

Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem

Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.

India TV wishes you all a very Happy Navratri to our readers!

