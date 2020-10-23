Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri on Durga Saptami, know puja vidhi, vrat katha, bhog, stotr path

Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2020 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri on Durga Saptami

Today is the seventh day of the nine-day long festival of Navratri. On this day, Maa Kalratri, the seventh form of Maa Durga, is worshiped. Going by the legends, when Mata Parvati gave up her golden avatar to kill Shumbha-Nishumbha, she began to be called as Kaalratri. Maa Kaalratri's vehicle is a donkey and she has four arms, of which the top right hand is in Varada mudra and the bottom hand is in Abhayamudra, while the upper hand on the left side has an iron fork and the lower hand has a Khadag. This is avatar of Goddess Durga is said to be the most dangerous but also very auspicious.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the problems of ghosts or any fears of the supernatural immediately goes away by worshipping Goddess Kaalratri.

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

Saptami Tithi will remain till 6.57 AM today, after that Ashtami Tithi will begin.

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Kaal Ratri/ Navratri Mahasaptami 2020 Puja Vidhi, Mantra

There is a custom of performing puja and vrat on the seventh day of Navratri. The devotees who are observing fast should complete their chores in the morning and sit for puja with pure mind and body. Those who will be worshipping little girls on Durga Ashtami also observe their last fast today. Gather all the material required for Puja like perfumed water, Ganga Jal, dry fruits, panchamrita, flowers, lamp, incense sticks, rice, etc. Do the puja according to the procedure. Recite the Goddess Kaal Ratri mantra. Every mantra has its own significance and purpose. We are providing some important mantras which are required for Mahasaptami Puja.

दंष्ट्राकरालवदने शिरोमालाविभूषणे। चामुण्डे मुण्डमथने नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते।।

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु दयारूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः।।

Danstra-karala-vadane siromala-vibhusane |

Chamunde munda-mathane narayani namo stute ||

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu daya – rupena samsthita |

Namas tasyai, namas tasyai, namas tasyai namo namah ||

Om Bhurbhuva svah kalaraatri iha gaccha ihatisha

kalaratryai namah kalaratrimavahayami sthapayami

namah padhyadibhih pujanaambidhaaya

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Bhog

On Durga Saptami of the nine-day long Navratri festival, one should offer jaggery or dishes made of jaggery to please the Goddess. By doing so, Maa Kaalratri removes poverty and brings happiness into everyone's life.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage