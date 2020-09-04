Image Source : INSTA/ CHANDRU_GOPINATHAN, NEHAA_2910 Happy Teacher's Day 2020: India’s top leaders who were great teachers, an inspiration to all

Teacher’s Day is a day dedicated to all the teachers who have taught us valuable lessons in our life. Teacher’s day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year and marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers play a monumental role in shaping our lives and Teachers Day celebrations give us an opportunity to thanks, these special people in our lives for their immense contribution to education. Ahead of Teacher's Day 2020, let's have a look at some of India’s top leaders who were great teachers.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAA_2910 Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was very popular among his students. When he was going to join the University of Calcutta, he was taken to the railway station in a flower-decked carriage, which was pulled by his students. Dr. Radhakrishna as Vice President presided over Rajya Sabha sessions. He used to chant shlokas from Sanskrit classics or Bible to calm the heated ministers while conducting proceedings. Dr. Radhakrishnan was honored with many awards. He received Bharat Ratna in 1954. He was elected as a fellow of the British Academy in 1938 and appointed as a Knight Bachelor in 1931. He received the Templeton Prize in 1975.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RKMATHNAGPUR Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda

In addition to being one of the most prominent Indian reformers of the bygone era, Swami Vivekananda was also a man of unparalleled intellect. Born in 1863, he founded the ‘Ramakrishna Mission’; a monastery in which monks and his followers join hands to spread the awareness of Practical Vedanta. He was a staunch believer and supporter of the Gurukula system; a practice of education where students and teachers live together.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Born on May 22, 1772, Raja Ram Mohan Roy is known as a great social reformer. He abolished evil social practices like Sati and raised his voice against dowry system. In 1828, he founded the Brahmo Samaj.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHANDRU_GOPINATHAN Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

India's "Missile Man" and the former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who left for heavenly abode on July 27, 2015, always wanted that he should be remembered as a good teacher. Teaching was his passion and he passed away while teaching at IIM Shillong. He used to connect with children instantly. Even after assuming the post of India's 11th president, Dr Kalam used to take time for his penchant of teaching. Dr Kalam, who was from an humble background, was very hardworking as a student. He studied physics at St Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli and aerospace engineering at Madras Institute of Technology. A prolific writer, Kalam had penned down various books science, spirituality, and his inspiring life. He was 'People's president', a great humanitarian and a nuclear and space scientist

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage