Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status for you

Onam 2021 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, HD Images and Wallpapers: Counted amongst one of the most important festival of Kerala, Onam is celebrated with great pomp and show in the month of Chingam. According to Malayalam calendar, the festival falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam which falls in August–September. This year the festivities began from August 12 and will continue till August 23. The preparations are made by Malayalis all across. For those unversed, Onam is celebrated for a duration of 10 days in honour of generous King Mahabali who led his state to the path of prosperity. He never disappointed anyone and never let anyone go empty-handed.

It is believed that during the duration of 10 days, the spirits of the generous King visits his subjects and bless them with prosperity. Apart from this, it also marks the Malayalam New Year and witness people taking part in snake boat races (Vallam Kali). Men and women wear traditional attires and celebration of Tiger dances (Pulikali), flower decoration (Pookkalam), women's dance (Thumbi Thullal), mask dance (Kummattikali), martial arts (Onathallu), folk songs and dance (Atthachamayam) takes place.

Who was King Mahabali?

King Mahabali or Great Bali was a kind Asura King. He was the great grandson of Hiranyakashipu and grand son of Prahlada.

What is the meaning of Pookalam?

Pookalam is the flower and colour decoration done on the floor to welcome King Mahabali. Pookalam is arranged across ten days of Onam festivities and there is a particular flower for each day.

What is Onam Sadhya and what is the special dish of Onam?

Food is the most important part of any festival. Onam Sadhya is a feast which includes traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by men and women. In Malayalam, Sadhya means banquet. The includes Kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), chena varuthatha (yam chips), sarkara upperi (Jaggery coated banana chips), mango pickle, lime pickle, puli inji (tamarind & ginger chutney), kichadi (Gourd in mildly spiced yoghurt), pachadi (Pineapple in yoghurt) among others.

Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2021 Images, Pictures, Wishes Images, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages

Onam 2021 Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp, Wishes:

Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Let us now hope for those days to come back again, those good old days! Wish you a happy and prosperous Onam!

May your life be decorated like Pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at community luncheon

Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature. We are blessed with a wonderful land and equally wonderful people. And you are special in my life. Thank you for being my friend. Happy Onam to you!

Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!

May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times and on this festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.