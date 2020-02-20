Happy Maha Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Images, greetings, wallpaper, status for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

The devotees of the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe- Lord Shiva will celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 21 this year. The festival happens to be one of the most sacred and significant festival of Hindus which is celebrated with much enthusiasm by the devotees. Maha Shivratri literally means 'The Great Night of Shiva' during which devotees chant shlokas and pray to the mighty lord from mid-night till the next day. There are a lot of stories attached to the great night of Shiva, including the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the other being Shiva's power to save the world from destruction.

On Maha Shivaratri, ardent devotees of Lord Shiva offer milk, water, bel leaves, fruits and sweets to the almighty. People chant the auspicious mantra- Om Namah Shivay throughout the day and believe that praying to the supreme energy of the universe will absolve all sins. Prosperity, happiness, and luck also wished to the near and dear ones through messages and images. Check out all the different quotes, messages and images that you can forward this Maha Shivratri.

Lord Shiva

Popular mantras for Maha Shivratri 2020:

OM Namah Shivaya

OM. Tryambakam yajamahe

Sugandhim pushti-vardhanam

Urvarukamiva bandhanan

Mrityor mukshiya mamritat

Namaam-Iisham-Iishaana Nirvaanna-Ruupam

Vibhum Vyaapakam Brahma-Veda-Svaruupam

Nijam Nirgunnam Nirvikalpam Niriiham

Cidaakaasham-Aakaasha-Vaasam Bhaje-[A]ham

Karpoor Gauram Karunnaavataram Sansaar Saaram

Bhujgendra Haaram.

Sadaa Vasantam Hridyaarvrinde

Bhavam Bhavaani Sahitam Namaami.

HD Images and Wallpapers for Maha Shivratri 2020:

Maha Shivratri 2020 images

Maha Shivratri 2020 images

Maha Shivratri 2020 images

Maha Shivratri 2020 images

Maha Shivratri 2020 images

Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes:

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Maha Shivaratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri 2020!

Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020 to you!

Maha Shivratri 2020 Bhajans:

Happy Maha Shivratri to you all!

