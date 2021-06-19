Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Father’s Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and WhatsApp msgs

Father- a boy's first superhero and a girl's first love. Fathers don't need any single day to be special but deserve to be honored, respected and loved each day of the year for their selfless love and hard work that they shower on their kids. They not only teach their kids the difference between wrong and right but also become their shadows on every lonely night. They are the superhumans every child that every child knows will always be there to catch them when they falls. Every year Father’s Day is celebrated on the third week of June to honor their place in our life. This year, it falls on June 20.

So, on this Father's Day, take a pledge to make your father smile and pamper him with lots of gifts and care. Here are some messages, quotes and best wishes that you can send to your father telling him his importance in your life.

Father’s Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes and SMS

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad! Dads are heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers. Happy Father’s Day to all amazing dads. Happy Father’s Day! You’re not just my father, but one of my closest friends. To my dad who taught me the game of life and how to play it right. To my father, who has always been there for me and guided me to find happiness in life. Happy father’s day, daddy! I can never Thank God enough for the best gift of my life. He made me the happiest by giving you as my Dad! Happy Fathers Day Daddy! A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” —Dimitri the Stoneheart Thanks to every father in the world for making this world a better place for us. Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s day to you, Dad! Thank you for always taking up my side in any argument and saving me from mom’s scolds till now! Love you! Dad, you are my hero and my role model. Thanks for being here for me and being a great example. I love you always! Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

Father’s Day 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

Happy Father's Day to all the super dads out there!