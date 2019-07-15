Happy Guru Purnima 2019: Date, Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Facts and Importance of Guru Purnima in India

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Guru Purnima 2019 Date, Images, Messages, Quotes, Facts and Importance of Guru Purnima in India

Guru Purnima 2019: Guru Purnima is dedicated to gurus and has an immense significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. The day is celebrated with much fervour not only in India but also in Nepal. In 2019, Guru Purnima falls on July 16 which means, the auspicious day is being celebrated on Tuesday this year. The word Guru derived its origin from Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness.Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day i.e. Purnima in the month of Ashadh (June-July). Hindus celebrate the day in remembrance of sage Maharshi Veda Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition. The festival is celebrated by Buddhists in remembrance of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day to Saptarishis (seven sages) at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. While, in Nepal, students honour their teachers by offering flowers, sweets and hats made with indigenous fibre.

Happy Guru Purnima 2019 WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes:

Teachers are Parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students.

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!.

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. “Happu Guru Poornima”.

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great sage Vyasa, a symbol of Guru-Shishya tradition who gave His first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. Happy Guru Purnima!