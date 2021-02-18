Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Why it is celebrated, Significance & quotes to inspire anyone

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of great Maratha king Shivaji. It is celebrated on February 19 every year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the epitome of greatness, chivalry and kindness. The day began to be celebrated as the Shiv Jayanti in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Pune. It is the 391st birth anniversary of the Maratha ruler. On Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti, people celebrate with great pride and valour and plan long parades along with other merriments.

However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is going to be a low-key affair. People recall the contributions and teachings of the bravest heroes in the history of India. Shivaji Maharaj united the Maratha warriors and formed an army that eradicated and killed enemies.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History and significance

The day began to be celebrated as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Born on February 19, 1630, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor in 1674. Shivaji was devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was deeply religious and courageous. Mahatma Jyotirao discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj on Raigad, from around 100 km from Pune.

People of Maharashtra consider it as their pride and honour. The eve is also celebrated in Goa and Karnataka.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Quotes to inspire anyone

"When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile."

"Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong."

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.”

"Verily, Islam and Hinduism are terms of contrast. They are used by the true Divine Painter for blending the colors and filling in the outlines. If it is a mosque, the call to prayer is chanted in remembrance of Him. If it is a temple, the bells are rung in yearning for Him alone.”

"No need to be learned from own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes."