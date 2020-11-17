Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALP65626942 Chhath Puja 2020: Date, arghya time, puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

Diwali festivities are over but the celebration has not ended. The holy festival of Chhath is here to add happiness toon our lives. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is celebrated six days after Diwali and people in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand enjoy it with full enthusiasm. They worship Lord Surya (Sun) as he has special significance during Chhath puja. The four-day Mahaparva Chhath begins with 'Nahai Khay'. This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated on 20th November. Know the dates of Chhath Puja, day-wise schedule, auspicious time, sunrise and sunset time, Prasad and fast story.

Chhath Puja 2020 Day 1: Nahay Khay

Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, fasting, wearing new clothes and eating vegetarian food are the key things that people do. Other members of the family consume food only after the women who have been fasting eat their meal. This time Nahay Khay is being celebrated on 18 November. On this day, sunrise will be at 6.46 am and sunset at 5:26 pm.

Chhath Puja 2020 Day 2: Kharna

'Kharna' takes place on the second day of Chhath celebrations. Those who do Chhath on the day of Kharna keep fast for the whole day and make kheer and roti in the evening. This time Kharna is being celebrated on 19 November. In the evening of Kharna, Prasad of roti and jaggery kheer is made. The offerings include rice, milk dishes, thekua. Also fruits and vegetables are used to worship the gods. On this day, sunrise is at 6.47 am and sunset is at 5.26 pm.

Chhath Puja 2020 Day 3: Surya Shashth

Arghya is offered to the Sun on the third day of Chhath i.e., setting in the evening. This year, the surya shasth puja is on 20th November. Women observe fast during the day. They don't even consume water on this day and offer Arghya to the sun at dusk in the evening. On this day, there is a tradition of offering arghya to the sun in a river or pond. Vrattis take the basket, go to the pond, river or ghat etc. to offer prayers to the sun.

Chhath Puja 2020 Day 4: Usha Arghya

Arghya is offered to the rising sun on the fourth day of Chhath Puja celebrations. After offering Arghya, people sit on the ghat and worship in a methodical manner, then offerings are made to the people around them. This year, usha arghya is being celebrated on 21st November.

Chhath Puja 2020: Date and Muhurat

Date - 20 November 2020

Sunrise on Chhath Puja - 06:00 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja - 5:30 PM

Chhath Puja 2020: Prasad or Offerings

It is considered auspicious to offer variety of things to the Goddess Chhath in these days, such as tekua, malpua, kheer, semolina halwa, rice ladoos, dates etc.

Chhath Puja 2020: Fasting story

According to the legends, there was a king named Swayambhav Manu. He had a son names Priyavand. Priyavand did not have any children and that is why he used to remain unhappy. Then Maharishi Kashyap performed a soneshti yagna and made offerings to his wife, due to which the queen's conceived but a dead son was born.

King Priyavand went to the crematorium with that dead son and also tried to kill himself bu burning in the dead son's fire. At the same time, Chhath od Shashti Devi arrived and saw his dead son on the ground. The goddess then picked up the child and brought him back to life. After this, the Goddess asked Priyanvand to worship her and if pleased, she will increase the age of his son. The king then went home and performed rituals to please Shashthi Devi with great enthusiasm.

On the day this incident happened and the king performed puja was the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month because of which, the Chhath Puja got its date and the celebrations began.

