Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 5: Significance, puja vidhi, mantra for worshiping Maa Skandmata

On the 5th day or ‘panchami' of navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. She, the mother of ‘Skand', bestows her devotees with inestimable knowledge. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's son Kartikeya is also known Skand and hence Skandmata is another name for Parvati ji. Devi Skandmata is deity of fire. She is white and seated on a lotus in all her elegance. She has ‘Skand' or ‘Kartikeya' seated in her lap.

She has four arms. With one hand, she holds Skand. Whereas in two other hand she holds two lotuses and her fourth hand appears as a gesture of 'aashirvaad', seemingly granting wishes of her devotees.

It is said that by the mercy of Maa Skandmata, one can attain knowledge. Legends say that Sanskrit scholar Kalidasa was able to create the two masterpieces – ‘Raghuvansh Maha Kavya' and ‘Meghdoot' with the grace of Maa Skandmata.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Maa Skandmata Puja Vidhi

First install the statue or picture of Skandamata at your home. After this, purify it with gangajal or cow urine. Fill a pot of silver, copper or mud by placing coconut on it and establish an urn. After this, establish Sriganesh, Varuna, Navagraha, Shodash Matrika (16 Goddesses), Sapta Ghrit Matrika (Put seven sindoor dots) in that post. Then, through the Vedic and Saptashati mantras, worship all the established deities including Skandamata and Shodashopachara. It includes Avahana, Asanas, Paadya, Aradhya, Achman, Bath, Clothing, Saubhagya Sutra, Sandalwood, Roli, Turmeric, Sindoor, Durva, Bilvapatra, Jewelery, Flower-necklace, Fragrant liquor, Incense-lamp, Naivedya, Fruit, Pan, Dakshina. , Aarti, Pradakshina, Mantra Pushpanjali etc. After that, perform puja by distributing prasad. Chaitra Navratri 2021: Maa Skandmata Mantras

On Panchami or the fifth day of Navratri, one should worship Mata with all devotion. One should chant this mantra in her reverence. Also, one should chant this mantra of Mother Goddess 11 times. By chanting this mantra of Skandmata, happiness and peace and prosperity will also prevail in your home.

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

One should wear Royal Blue colour on this day and appease mata by offering bananas. One should read the seventh chapter of Durga Saptashati Katha on this day. Maa Skandmata showers immense love and devotion on her devotees. One should pray to her with true devotion.

