Akshay Tritiya 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status & Greetings for all

Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is known as Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh month. This year, the festival is being celebrated on May 14, Friday. According to the scriptures, whatever auspicious work is done on this day, they get a lasting result. This is why it's called "Akshay Tritya". It is believed that on this day auspicious works such as wedding, moving into a new house, purchase of garments, jewellery or house, vehicle etc. can be done.

On the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wish your friends, family and close friends with these pictures and messages.

Akshay Tritiya 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages

The God of wisdom and strength told me He is coming to bless you. So stay happy this Akshay Tritiya, and add a Midas touch to all that you do, Happy Akshay Tritiya.

Everyone is waiting for the auspicious day to come. Before you leave to purchase Gold, here's me wishing you a happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Sanskrit word 'Akshaya' means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May the light be always shining bright on you and good luck be knocking on your doorstep. Wishing you and your family a very happy Akshay Tritiya!

The sun shines bright and birds chirp loud sending messages of positivity, hope and prosperity, may lord bless you and your family with health and wealth. Happy Akshay Tritiya!

Akshay Tritiya 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

