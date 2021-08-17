Follow us on Image Source : FB/AMAZON Aishwarya Srivastava's book 'Journey to North East Of India' is an excellent expression by budding writer

Groucho Marx famously once said, "Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend." Not only are they a store-house of knowledge but also an excellent means of recreation. There are people who love reading books/novels in their past time and broaden their perspective towards life. Not only this but the way in which some of them are written takes us to another world of fantasy. One amid those is ''Journey to North East Of India' by a budding writer Aishwarya Srivastava. A small writing of boredom written during COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an interesting writing of travel for her.

The book is available for readers to buy on Amazon. Based on a trip which the author took in the year 2018 to the land of Seven Sisters, the book is filled with mysteries and great stories. It is filled with the experiences during her journey to different parts of Assam and Meghalaya and perfectly describes what excitement and thoughts Aishwarya had during her travel of almost 6000 kms starting from Hyderabad and back.

Image Source : FACEBOOK An appreciation post for Aishwarya by her mother

The preface of the book reads:

"This is my first attempt to write a book and I am so excited that it has reached its current state. This whole work has given me so much of a fulfilling experience.

I started with the thought of organizing my book content. I always wanted to give this story a touch of history. Isn’t it fascinating? Just to know 100s and 1000s-year-old stories of the place that you are visiting. I have tried to balance it in the book and hopefully you will enjoy reading it.

Since my childhood, I have been inspired by travel stories. I guess it is so because I have been doing road travels from the age of 4 – To Bhopal, Coorg and Pune. Although I have very feeble memories of initial ones, I guess it has always inspired me. My parents always talk about road travels and excitement associated with it. And then I started reading Jeronimo Stilton’s series of books from the school library. He has amazing travel stories. That started a fire to write my own travel story someday. And here it is.

Now why this one? I guess we all get excited when we talk about some mysterious less-travelled land. And what is more mysterious than our north-eastern states.

I am sure you will enjoy reading through my experience and learnings."

Sounds exciting, right? Go grab a copy for yourself to witness her adventure now!

For those unversed about the author, Aishwarya has a keen interest in reading, sports and traveling. She's a young girl and a student of 7th grade who lives in Hyderabad with her family of three members. She has received a Gold Medal in English Olympiad and many certificates for her wonderful work in school. Apart from this, she's also training in "Bharatanatyam."