Want to stop hair fall during rainy season? Mix these 2 oils and massage your hair to reap benefits

Massaging hair is also important in monsoon. Some people avoid applying oil to their hair due to sticky skin, which makes the hair more dry and lifeless. In such a situation, the problem of hair fall starts increasing rapidly. Massaging hair with mustard oil mixed with castor oil in monsoon can reduce hair fall. Know when and how to apply oil to hair in monsoon.

It is especially recommended to apply mustard oil during rainy days. If you add a few drops of castor oil to it, the benefits increase manifold. However, both these oils are quite thick, so they should be applied only after heating them slightly. According to beauty experts, both these oils are rich in antioxidants. Natural keratin is found in mustard oil, which increases melanin in the hair and white hair gradually starts turning black.

How to apply oil to your hair during the rainy season

Apply oil thoroughly about 1-2 hours before shampooing your hair.

Before washing your hair, soak a towel in hot water, wrap it around your hair and keep it like that for 5-10 minutes.

Now wash your hair thoroughly with any shampoo. If it looks oily then you can shampoo it twice.

If the oil still doesn't come out then use lemon juice while shampooing.

During the rainy season, oil should be applied to frizzy and dry hair once a week.

If you have an oily scalp then you should massage your hair with oil only once in 15 days.

If the scalp is oily then make a braid and massage only the length of the hair with oil.

If you have got any chemical treatment done then your hair becomes very dry. You must apply oil at least 1-2 times a week.

Hope now you know how to take care of your hair during the rainy season.

