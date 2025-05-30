Want healthy and glowing skin in summer? Know the importance of AHA and BHA in skincare routine Unlock radiant summer skin! Know how AHA and BHA can transform your skincare routine, exfoliating and brightening your complexion for a healthy glow.

New Delhi:

Summer season has arrived, and now is the time to change your skin care routine. As the temperature rises, our skin's needs also change. In the spring season, light exfoliation and hydrogen are good for the skin, but in the summer, due to strong sunlight and increasing humidity, our skin needs special attention. At this time, the role of exfoliating agents like alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) becomes important in a skincare routine. Let us know what are these and how to use them.

What are AHAs and BHAs?

AHAs, such as glycollic and lactic acid, are water-soluble and make the skin glow by removing dead cells from the skin's surface. BHAs, such as salicylic acid, are oil-soluble and penetrate the pores to clean deeply, making them very effective for oily and acne-prone skin. In such a situation, how to use AHA and BHA correctly in the summer? You should know.

Start slowly: If you are using AHAs or BHAs for the first time, start with a low-concentration product. Slowly increase the amount as your skin adapts to it.

If you are using AHAs or BHAs for the first time, start with a low-concentration product. Slowly increase the amount as your skin adapts to it. Apply at night: Nighttime is the best time to use AHAs and BHAs, as these acids work without UV rays and give your skin a chance to recover.

Nighttime is the best time to use AHAs and BHAs, as these acids work without UV rays and give your skin a chance to recover. Sunscreen use is a must: UV exposure increases in summer, and AHAs and BHAs can increase skin sensitivity. So it's important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're indoors. Reapply sunscreen when you go out.

UV exposure increases in summer, and AHAs and BHAs can increase skin sensitivity. So it's important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're indoors. Reapply sunscreen when you go out. Avoid over-exfoliation: Use AHAs or BHAs 2-3 times a week. Overuse can cause skin irritation and redness and weaken the skin barrier, leaving the skin vulnerable to harmful sun rays and pollution.

Use AHAs or BHAs 2-3 times a week. Overuse can cause skin irritation and redness and weaken the skin barrier, leaving the skin vulnerable to harmful sun rays and pollution. Don't forget hydration: Exfoliation can dry out the skin, so use a serum containing hyaluronic acid and a nourishing moisturiser. It is very important to keep the skin hydrated so that it stays healthy and glowing.

How to use AHA and BHA together?

If you have sensitive skin, use them alternately. One night use AHA, and the next night use AHA. If your skin tolerates them well, a combination of products can also be used, but pay attention to the skin's reaction.

Watch out: A little tingling is normal, but if there is redness, burning, or peeling, reduce the usage or use a less intense product. It is important to adjust your skincare routine for the summer season.

A little tingling is normal, but if there is redness, burning, or peeling, reduce the usage or use a less intense product. It is important to adjust your skincare routine for the summer season. Consult a dermatologist: If you have any doubts about the use of AHAs and BHAs, consult a dermatologist. They can help you avoid irritation and damage by prescribing the right product and dosage for your skin type.

The right use of AHAs and BHAs in summer can keep your skin clean, healthy, and glowing. Use sunscreen regularly, stay hydrated, and avoid over-exfoliation. Understand your skin's needs and follow the right routine to stay fresh throughout the season.

ALSO READ: Get glowing skin naturally with cold curd; know benefits and right way to apply