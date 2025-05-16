Get glowing skin naturally with cold curd; know benefits and right way to apply Achieve radiant skin naturally! Know the benefits of using cold curd on your face and learn the right way to apply it for a glowing complexion. Unlock your skin's natural glow.

New Delhi:

Nowadays it is the era of social media, and everyone wants a good glow so that they do not hesitate while posting selfies on social media. But nowadays the strong sunlight, heat, and other problems take away the glow of the face, and it becomes difficult to get it back. But the curd kept in the fridge at home can be very useful for you in this regard. Because for a good selfie, it is necessary to have a natural glow on the face, and natural glow does not come from expensive skincare products but from natural things like curd. In this article, let us know the right way to apply curd on the face and its benefits.

How is curd kept in the fridge beneficial for skin?

The curd kept in your fridge is very special and beneficial for you; using it in the right way can be very beneficial for you too. Although you can apply normal curd as well, cold curd kept in the fridge provides coolness to the face along with other benefits, which gives many benefits.

What are the benefits of applying cold curd on the face?

If you apply cold curd kept in the refrigerator on your face two to three times a day, then the skin of the face gets relief from heat, and at the same time, it also provides many other benefits, the first of which is the glow of the facial skin and removal of dryness.

What is the correct way to apply it?

Before applying it on your face, keep the curd in the fridge for at least 20 minutes and then take it out for applying. Apply it on your face without washing or wetting your face, and then keep massaging with light hands. Keep massaging all parts of the face with fingers for at least 10 minutes.

For how much time should one apply curd on the face?

When you have massaged your face with curd for at least 10 minutes, do not wash it off immediately but keep it on the skin for at least 10 to 15 minutes and do not touch it. After this, wash your face with clean water and wipe it lightly with a cotton cloth.

Tip: After using curd, do not use any face wash or any other skin care product for at least 2 hours.

