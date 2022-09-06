Vitamin C helps to reduce dark circles; check out these 4 easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin C helps to reduce dark circles: Check out How?

Vitamin C for Dark Circles: Waking up with panda eyes or dark circles is never a pleasant experience. Spending too much time on our laptops and mobile screens, lack of sleep, and consumption of junk and unhealthy foods are some of the major reasons for dark circles. The appearance of dark circles makes the face look dull and tired. It feels lifeless and that’s why you need something to rejuvenate the area and give you brighter and even-toned skin.

Vitamin C is known for its multiple benefits to the skin. It is one of the most potent agents that helps in skin brightening and evening out the skin tone. From removing dark patches to helping get rid of sun tan, vitamin C works wonders for the skin. Regular use of vitamin C can gradually help to disappear dark circles and reveal brighter and lighter skin.

Vitamin C can be used in various forms like serums, under eye gels or creams, etc. The topical application of such products at night followed by sunscreen during the day is a great way to reduce dark circles.

Homemade remedies like applying potato slices or cucumber slices under the eye also work effectively in getting rid of dark circles as they contain a high amount of Vitamin C.

How Vitamin C helps to reduce dark circles

Brightens skin tone:-

Dark circles are pigmented dark patches of skin. Vitamin C is an effective brightening agent which helps to fade pigmentation and dark spots. Excessive melanin production under the eyes can cause dark circles. However, Vitamin C prevents the production of melanin thus helping to retain brighter skin.

Hydrates the under-eye area:-

Dry under-eyes can make the dark circles look dull and dark. Hence keeping that area hydrated is very important. Vitamin C’s hydrating and moisturizing properties nourish the under-eye area and help to retain moisture. Thus it looks plump and glowy and reduces the appease of dark circles.

Boosts collagen:-

Collagen is the one component that our skin requires to look youthful and glowing. The more we age, the amount of collagen in our body reduces. Less collagen leads to wrinkles and fine lines and under the eyes are the most common areas where the signs of aging appear. However, Vitamin C is a great collagen booster. It significantly improves the health of the under-eye area and also enhances the skin’s elasticity. Collagen works as a protective layer for the skin and keeps free radicals at bay.

Protects against sun:-

The harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun are extremely damaging to the eyes. However, Vitamin C’s potent formula helps to fight against sun damage and the free radicals caused due to sun exposure. Since Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants it works best to protect the skin from sun damage.

Make sure to check the concentration of vitamin C in your serums or under eye creams. Start with a lower percentage of 2-5%. Always do a patch test before directly applying under the eyes. Vitamin C can be extremely beneficial for reducing dark circles, so ensure to make it a part of your skincare regime.

