Vampire Facial Benefits: Get younger and smoother looking skin

Vampire Facial Benefits: The skincare world always surprises with the weirdest trends. And the current is drawing blood from your own body to do your facial. Sounds bizarre? Well, the skin care industry is currently buzzing with this facial, and celebrities all over the world are drooling over vampire facials.

A vampire facial or a PRP treatment is extremely beneficial for your skin. PRP or platelet-rich plasma is a process wherein PRP is injected into your skin directly and through micro-needling. Dermatologists use your own blood which is super rich in growth nutrients and transform into a rich concentration for the benefit of your skin. It is great to make your skin look youthful, glowing and radiant.

Here are the benefits of a vampire facial

1. Younger-looking skin

Vampire facial’s most important benefit is that it aids in collagen production for your skin. Collagen is one of the essential factors that keeps your skin looking younger, helps to tighten the skin and adds more elasticity to the skin. Your skin becomes plumper, and you can keep skin ageing at bay with vampire facials.

2. Smoother skin

Your skin texture significantly improves with vampire facials. The blood used in the PRP therapy helps to regenerate your body cells and leads to a better texture of the skin. It also aids in getting rid of old, stubborn acne marks, hyperpigmentation or other skin conditions. Your skin appears smoother, brighter and more youthful.

3. Boost collagen

As we age, the collagen production in our body reduces which leads to dull-looking skin. The skin slowly starts to lose its luster and glow. Vampire facials are beneficial in increasing collagen production. The needles used in this process help to revive the skin cells and enhances collagen growth. When your body has adequate collagen your skin will look firm and healthier.

4. Best anti-aging treatment

If you wish to delay the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, then opt for vampire facials. The PRP treatment helps in new cell generation and also there is an increased amount of collagen and elastin in the skin. All these factors lead to tighter skin, and you will not have to worry about early signs of aging. Besides anti-aging skincare products usually take time to show results, but a vampire facial will give you quicker and better results.

5. Healthy skin

Vampire facials are great to tighten pores. This process nourishes the skin and helps other skincare products to penetrate deeply. It also acts as a barrier for the skin helping to retain moisture. This deep cleansing facial helps to get rid of clogged pores. You achieve healthy skin and the results are effective and long-lasting.

What are you waiting for? Give your skin that much needed love and care by adding a vampire facial to your skin pampering session.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Sonia Teckchandi, Celebrity Dermatologist, Tender Skin International)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

