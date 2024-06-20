Sun tanned? 5 DIY home remedies to get rid of darkness this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 DIY home remedies to get rid of sun tan this summer

As the summer sun shines brighter and hotter, many of us enjoy the warmth but often find ourselves dealing with unwanted tanning. Sun exposure can lead to skin darkening, especially on exposed areas like the face, arms, and legs. While tans may fade over time, they can be bothersome for those looking to maintain an even complexion. Here are five simple do-it-yourself remedies you can try at home to help reduce tan and restore your skin's natural glow:

1. Lemon Juice and Honey Mask

Lemon juice is known for its natural bleaching properties, while honey soothes and moisturises the skin. Mix equal parts lemon juice and honey and apply this mixture to the tanned areas. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best results.

2. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Gel

Cucumber has a cooling effect and helps in rejuvenating the skin, while aloe vera gel is excellent for soothing sunburns and reducing tan. Blend peeled cucumber slices with fresh aloe vera gel to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste generously to the affected areas and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse off with cool water. Use this remedy daily until you notice an improvement.

3. Yogurt and Turmeric Pack

Yogurt has lactic acid that helps exfoliate and lighten the skin, while turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mix two tablespoons of yogurt with a pinch of turmeric powder to make a paste. Apply evenly on the tanned skin and let it dry for 30 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water. Use this pack twice a week to see visible results.

4. Potato Juice and Tomato Pulp Blend

Potato juice acts as a natural bleach and helps lighten skin tone, while tomatoes contain antioxidants that nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Blend equal parts of fresh potato juice and tomato pulp into a smooth mixture. Apply this blend to the tanned areas and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. Use this remedy daily for effective results.

5. Oatmeal and Buttermilk Scrub

Oatmeal is a gentle exfoliator that helps remove dead skin cells and tan, while buttermilk has lactic acid that aids in skin lightening. Mix two tablespoons of oatmeal with enough buttermilk to make a thick paste. Gently scrub this mixture on the tanned skin using circular motions for 5-7 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Use this scrub twice a week to keep your skin tan-free and smooth.

Additional Tips to Remember:

Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher before stepping out in the sun to prevent further tanning.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Wear protective clothing such as hats, sunglasses, and long sleeves when outdoors for extended periods.

With these easy and natural remedies, you can bid farewell to unwanted tans and restore your skin's radiance this summer. Enjoy the sun responsibly and take care of your skin to maintain a glowing complexion all season long!

