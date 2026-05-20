Sweaty scalp and dandruff in summer? Dermatologist explains what to do

New Delhi:

Summer heat does not just affect the skin. Excess sweating, humidity and frequent washing can also change how the scalp and hair behave during hotter months. Many people notice increased dandruff, greasy scalp, dryness or even tiny bumps during summer, but dermatologists say a few simple changes in hair care habits can make a major difference.

Dermatologist Dr Shehla Agarwal recently shared detailed summer hair care advice on YouTube, explaining why scalp care needs to change with the season. According to her, increased sweating is one of the biggest reasons behind summer scalp problems. “You may think dandruff is only a winter issue, but it becomes very common during summer too because the scalp remains sweaty most of the time,” Dr Agarwal explained.

Why washing your hair more often matters in summer

According to Dr Agarwal, sweat should not remain trapped on the scalp for too long because it can increase fungal growth and irritation. She advised increasing the frequency of hair washing during the summer months. “If you were washing your hair twice a week during winter, then in summer you should shift to alternate-day washing. People with short hair can even wash daily without damage,” she said.

The dermatologist also suggested switching to a mild or “everyday” shampoo instead of heavy cleansing shampoos. She explained that summer hair care is more about removing sweat than aggressively cleansing the scalp. “Choose a shampoo for normal hair or an everyday shampoo because you only need to remove the layer of sweat, not dry out the hair,” she added.

Why overnight oiling may not be ideal in hot weather

Dr Agarwal also warned against keeping heavy oil on the scalp overnight during summer. According to her, excessive oil can clog pores already affected by sweat and humidity, which may trigger bumps or scalp irritation. “The benefit comes from the massage, not from leaving thick oil overnight,” she explained.

Instead, she recommended using lighter oils such as coconut oil or baby oil for a gentle 30-minute massage before washing the hair.

Small summer habits that help the scalp stay healthy

The dermatologist further advised people to dry damp hair properly after coming indoors, especially after sweating or spending time in the kitchen. Moisture trapped in the scalp may increase dandruff and fungal growth. “If there is persistent dandruff or a slight smell from the scalp, then clean the scalp once a week using an antifungal shampoo,” Dr Agarwal suggested.

She also stressed the importance of hydration and nutrition during the summer. Unlike winter diets focused on nuts and heavy foods, summer hair health benefits more from water-rich fruits and staying hydrated throughout the day. According to Dr Agarwal, healthy summer hair care is not about complicated routines.