Is your skincare routine too complicated? Dermatologist says less is more

New Delhi:

Walk into any beauty aisle today, and you’re instantly overwhelmed. Serums, essences, exfoliants, and actives, each promising glowing, flawless skin. Somewhere along the way, skincare stopped being simple and became a full-blown routine.

But is more really better? Dermatologists say not quite. In fact, overloading your skin with too many products might be doing more harm than good.

When skincare becomes too much

The rise of multi-step routines has created a culture where more products feel like better care. But that’s not always true. “I’ve seen overly complex routines spark irritation, drain money, and deliver poor results,” says Dr Trupti N Desale, MBBS, MD (Skin), Niti Skin & Hair Clinic, Nashik.

The biggest issue? Most people are following trends instead of understanding their own skin. Without knowing your skin type or concerns, layering products can end up damaging the very barrier you’re trying to improve.

Why ‘less is more’ actually works

It may sound counterintuitive, but simpler routines often deliver better results.“Your skin thrives on three daily basics, gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection,” explains Dr Desale. These essentials have stood the test of time and research. On the other hand, layering multiple active ingredients like acids and retinols can overwhelm the skin. This can lead to redness, breakouts, sensitivity, and long-term barrier damage.

Common skincare mistakes people don’t realise

Many popular trends can quietly harm your skin when overdone. Multi-masking, frequent at-home chemical peels, and combining too many actives are some of the most common mistakes. These practices can disrupt your skin’s microbiome and clog pores rather than clear them.

“Chasing trends without understanding your skin often leads to more problems than solutions,” warns Dr Desale.

What a simple, effective routine looks like

Instead of complicated routines, experts recommend going back to basics. In the morning, start with a gentle cleanser, followed by a vitamin C serum, a moisturiser, and a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen. At night, cleanse again, add a targeted treatment like a retinoid or mild exfoliant a few times a week, and finish with moisturiser.

The key is consistency, not complexity.

The importance of patience (and lifestyle)

One of the biggest misconceptions about skincare is expecting instant results. Real improvement takes time. Dermatologists recommend giving products at least 4–6 weeks to show visible changes. “Introduce new products slowly, patch-test them, and allow your skin time to adjust,” advises Dr Desale.

Beyond products, lifestyle also plays a huge role. Good sleep, hydration, and a balanced diet can enhance your skin far more than adding extra steps.

Also read: The ‘rainbow diet’ for glowing skin: Expert reveals foods that boost collagen and brightness