The ‘rainbow diet’ for glowing skin: Expert reveals foods that boost collagen and brightness

New Delhi:

Generally, one would associate healthy and glowing skin with skincare products and/or facials. However, according to skin experts, what one eats may play a role in healthy and glowing skin as much as, or even more than, skincare products and/or facials. Healthy and glowing skin starts from within, and the food one eats daily plays a role in the hydration, production of collagen in the skin, and aging of the skin.

Celebrity skin coach Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat, founder of Skin Studio by Bhuvneshwari, believes that diet plays a key role in maintaining healthy skin. “‘Eat your way to better skin’ is absolutely correct. Whatever we eat shows on our body. Better skin starts from within by eating antioxidant-rich, hydrating and nutrient-dense foods,” she says.

Why diet matters for your skin

The skin is the body’s largest organ and reflects internal health more than we often realise. Nutrients from food help support essential functions such as collagen production, hydration balance and protection from environmental stress. According to Shaktawat, a balanced diet can also help manage common skin concerns. “Diet plays a vital role in managing skin conditions like acne, dryness and dullness. Taking care of nutrition provides a long-term internal approach to skincare,” she explains.

The rainbow diet for healthy skin

One of the easiest ways to promote healthy skin is by consuming a “rainbow diet” as recommended by experts. The “rainbow diet” is a diet where you consume fruits and vegetables with different colours. These colours represent various vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals.

“Different colours of food provide different nutrients. Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables ensures your body receives a wide range of vitamins that support glowing skin,” Shaktawat says.

A simple daily routine for healthier skin

Morning:

To begin the day, a handful of dry fruits and seeds such as almonds, raisins, walnuts, and flax seeds can be taken. These can be accompanied by green tea or lemon honey water.

Breakfast:

Breakfast is a meal that needs to be nutrient-rich. Options such as eggs with a fruit salad, juices, and vegetable-rich poha are healthy.

Afternoon:

Buttermilk can be a part of the lunch menu. It is particularly beneficial during the summer season. It helps hydrate the body. Other options include squeezing lemon in dal or having a salad before the meal.

Evening Snack:

A handful of makhana with fruits is a healthy option for the evening.

Dinner:

Dinner needs to include nutrient-rich and anti-inflammatory foods. These include ingredients such as leafy greens, avocados, nuts, berries, tomatoes, and sweet potatoes. These are all beneficial for the production of collagen and hydration. Options such as salmon, tofu, vegetable dishes, and green salads are healthy.

As Shaktawat puts it, healthy skin begins with everyday choices.“Glowing skin starts from the inside out. What we eat ultimately reflects on our skin,” she says.

