Skin lost glow? Add THIS ingredient to your skincare routine, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Use liquorice to bring back lost skin glow.

Skin problems often reduce the beauty of the face. If you want to make your skin flawless, then you must try this home remedy of grandmothers. For your information, let us tell you that liquorice also popularly known as mulethi, which is full of medicinal properties, can prove to be very beneficial for your health as well as your skin. Licorice can also prove to help bring back the lost glow of your skin.

How to use liquorice

You can make a natural face pack by mixing liquorice with honey and cinnamon. A mixture of liquorice, honey and cinnamon can improve the health of your skin to a great extent. Apart from this, liquorice powder can also be applied to the face by mixing it with curd. Using liquorice powder mixed with aloe vera gel can also give many benefits to your skin. However, do not forget to do a patch test before applying any of these face packs on your entire face.

Benefits of using liquorice for skin

Licorice can prove to be effective in removing stubborn pimples on your skin. Apart from this, liquorice rich in medicinal properties can naturally increase the glow of your skin. If you want to get rid of wrinkles, you can also use liquorice. Licorice can also prove to be beneficial in making dry skin soft.

Elements found in liquorice

Mulethi (liquorice) contains a good amount of nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamin B6, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, zinc, thiamine, sodium and niacin, which can improve your skin health to a great extent. Not only this, all the elements found in liquorice can prove to be very beneficial for your health.

ALSO READ: Achieve radiant, glowing skin with THIS step-by-step skincare regime by expert