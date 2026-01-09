Prada launches chai-scented perfume with spicy notes; the cost could buy you a smartphone Prada has turned the comfort of chai into a luxury fragrance. Here’s everything to know about Infusion de Santal Chai, from scent notes and price to why it stands out.

New Delhi:

The relationship between chai lovers and their daily cup of tea is hard to explain. It cuts across moods, moments and routines. Stress, celebration, boredom or deadlines, everything somehow pauses for chai. It is familiar, comforting and always there.

Now imagine that feeling, not in a cup, but as a scent you can wear. Something warm, milky and spiced, lingering quietly through the day.

Prada’s chai-scented perfume launch

That idea has now been bottled. Prada has launched a chai-inspired perfume called Infusion de Santal Chai. The fragrance is part of the brand’s unisex Les Infusions collection and leans into tea as an experience rather than just a flavour.

The launch was announced on January 7 through Prada’s official social media channels. The video kept things minimal. A brown-toned perfume bottle. Creamy tea visuals flowing over sandalwood bark. Green cardamom pods sitting in the background. Calm, slow and very deliberate.

Inside Prada Infusion de Santal Chai: Scent notes and feel

According to the official Prada Beauty website, Infusion de Santal Chai belongs to the woody and milky fragrance family. The key notes listed include Chai Latte Accord, sandalwood, citrus and musks.

The brand describes the scent as one that “unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cosy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.” Put simply, it is meant to feel warm and soft. Sandalwood brings depth. Chai spices add familiarity. Nothing sharp. Nothing overpowering.

How much Prada’s chai perfume costs and who it’s for

The perfume is priced at $190, which is approximately ₹17,083. That places it firmly in the luxury category. It is not positioned as a casual buy, but as a high-end fragrance meant to stand out through subtlety rather than drama.

Prada’s earlier use of Indian-inspired elements

This is not the first time Prada has drawn from Indian influences. At a Milan fashion show, models walked the runway wearing sandals that closely resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

The move drew criticism, with many accusing the brand of cultural appropriation. Kareena Kapoor also reacted, sharing an Instagram story of herself wearing Kolhapuris with the caption, “Sorry not Prada… but my OG Kolhapuri.”

