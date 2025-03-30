Want to make your perfume last longer? Follow these 5 easy hacks to smell good all day long Do you know that by following some simple tricks, you can make the fragrance of perfume last longer? If not, then you must read this article, as we have shared a few hacks which will help you smell good all day long.

Due to sweat and humidity in summer, the body fragrance fades quickly. Even expensive perfumes often do not last long, forcing people to buy new perfumes every time. But do you know that by adopting some easy tricks shared in the article you can keep the fragrance of perfume intact for a long time?

Tips to make your perfume last longer

Moisturise your skin well: If you want your perfume to last for a long time, then you also have to moisturise your skin well. This makes the fragrance last longer.

Use a body lotion with a similar fragrance: Using a body lotion, soap or body mist with a similar scent to the perfume you are using helps the fragrance last longer. When you use these after bathing, your body will be left with a nice scent that stays with you all day.

Apply perfume immediately after bathing: Applying perfume on the skin immediately after bathing makes its fragrance last longer. When you apply perfume immediately after bathing, your skin is free from dust and dirt, due to which the effect of the perfume lasts longer.

Apply perfume in the right place: Applying perfume on certain parts of your body helps the fragrance last longer. Applying perfume near the ears, wrists, navel, behind the knees and around the neck helps the fragrance last longer. Men can spray perfume on the collar of their shirts so that the smell lasts longer.

Spray perfume lightly: When you spray perfume, spray it lightly so that its effect lasts longer. Applying too much perfume can make it fade quickly, whereas light spraying and proper application will make its fragrance stay with you for a long time.

