Pollution-led hair fall: What’s normal and when to worry, dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

Hair fall constitutes the commonest complaint on which dermatologists receive consultation calls these days, especially from persons residing in metropolitan cities. Many notice extra strands on their pillow, more hair in the shower drain, or increased shedding while combing. With rising pollution levels, it’s natural to wonder: Is this normal, or is something wrong?

According to Dr Ridhima Arora, MBBS, MD (Dermatology & VD), Malik Radix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., air pollution has quietly become one of the leading triggers for hair and scalp problems, particularly in metro cities. “Dust, smoke and particulate matter don’t just stay in the air,” she explains. “They settle on the scalp, irritate hair follicles and trigger inflammation, which can lead to increased hair shedding.”

How pollution affects your scalp and hair

Pollutants in the air cling to the scalp throughout the day. Over time, this build-up can clog follicles, disrupt the scalp’s natural barrier and cause redness or irritation. The earliest sign for most people is visible hair fall, especially while washing or combing.

Dr Arora explains that this kind of pollution-related stress on the scalp weakens hair roots, making strands more likely to fall out prematurely. For some, this also manifests as itchiness, dandruff flare-ups, or a greasy, uncomfortable scalp.

How much hair fall is actually normal?

Here’s the reassuring part: some amount of hair shedding is completely normal.

“Losing around 50 to 100 strands of hair a day is part of the natural hair cycle,” says Dr Arora. During periods of high pollution or seasonal changes, shedding may temporarily increase and remain within a healthy range.

Short-term hair fall during stressful weeks, travel, illness, or weather changes doesn’t usually signal permanent damage.

Red flags you shouldn’t ignore

While occasional shedding is normal, certain signs suggest the follicles are under more serious stress.

Dr Arora advises paying attention to:

Hair feels limp, brittle or breaks easily

Hair comes out in small clusters with minimal effort

Dandruff and scalp itching become persistent

There is a sudden increase in hair on pillows or bathroom floors

“These signs indicate that the scalp environment is unhealthy and needs medical attention,” she notes.

When to see a dermatologist

A consultation becomes important if:

Excessive hair fall continues beyond four to six weeks

There is visible thinning around the crown

The parting starts to widen

The scalp appears red, inflamed or sensitive

Early evaluation helps rule out underlying issues such as scalp inflammation, nutritional deficiencies or pollution-triggered hair loss patterns.

The good news: Pollution-related hair fall is manageable

The encouraging part is that most cases improve with timely care. Dr Arora explains that treatment is usually straightforward and personalised. It often includes gentle scalp cleansing, anti-inflammatory lotions, medical-grade serums and nutritional support tailored to individual needs.

“When addressed early, we can prevent long-term density loss and restore healthy hair growth,” she says. “The key is not to ignore the warning signs.”

Living in polluted environments does put extra stress on hair and scalp, but not all hair fall is a cause for panic. Understanding what’s normal, and recognising when it’s not, makes all the difference. With the right care and timely intervention, pollution-led hair fall is not only manageable but often reversible.

