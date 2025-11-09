This sunset-orange fruit does more for your skin than your Rs 2,000 serum Come winter, markets fill with fiery-orange persimmons, which are said to be nature’s own glow elixir. Packed with vitamins A and C, this “fruit of the gods” brightens skin, fights ageing, and even doubles as a natural face mask.

New Delhi:

Come winter, the markets turn into a painter’s palette, oranges, reds, and golds everywhere. Nestled among them is the lesser-known persimmon, a sunset-orange fruit that's quietly becoming the beauty industry's newest obsession.

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, with a glow that rivals your favourite serum, persimmons are proof that nature does not need fancy packaging to work wonders. Whether you bite into it fresh, blend it into a smoothie, or concoct a mask with it, this humble fruit could easily be the next skincare hero.

Why is the persimmon called the “fruit of the gods”

Persimmon’s Sanskrit-derived name, Diospyros, literally means “divine fruit”, and it lives up to it. A single serving provides your daily dose of vitamins A and C, both vital for collagen production and skin repair.

Studies published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology note that persimmons contain twice as many polyphenols as apples, making them a powerful defence against free radicals that cause premature ageing.

The skin-science behind its glow-boosting powers

Persimmons are packed with carotenoids, flavonoids and tannins, plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects and improve micro-circulation.

One 2021 study published in the journal Food Chemistry discovered the antioxidants in persimmons can reduce oxidative stress on skin cells by as much as 45 per cent to help skin retain elasticity and brightness.

More than glow, it helps with acne and pigmentation too

The fruit’s high zinc and copper content also aid in healing acne scars and regulating melanin, preventing dark spots from deepening. Because persimmons are slightly astringent, they help balance excess oil and tighten pores.

Dermatologists recommend that regular consumption can foster better results from topical treatments.

DIY ways to add persimmon to your beauty routine

Glow mask: Mash half a ripe persimmon with a teaspoon of honey and yoghurt. Apply for 15 minutes for an instant skin-brightening effect.

Exfoliating scrub: Mix persimmon pulp with oats and a dash of lemon for gentle exfoliation.

Hair rescue: Persimmon’s vitamin C improves scalp circulation, use its juice as a pre-wash tonic for glossy hair.

A simple glow secret hiding in plain sight

You don’t need a luxe serum to get that post-facial radiance; sometimes, it’s hiding in your fruit basket. So the next time you see a pile of orange persimmons at your local market, take a few home. Your skin (and wallet) will thank you.

