Perfect manicure at home: Follow these seven simple steps

Perfecting your manicure at home is a wonderful way to pamper yourself and beautify your hands and nails by providing them with a sense of style without having to leave the comfort of your house. You can get salon-calibre results and flaunt gorgeous, healthy-looking nails with a few basic pieces of equipment and methods. The perfect manicure, however, can be difficult to accomplish because it can be difficult to know where to begin. You can polish your at-home manicure by following these seven easy steps.

Collect all the essential equipment: Make sure you have everything you need before beginning your at-home manicure, such as nail files, cuticle pushers or removers, buffers, cotton pads, base coats, polishes, and topcoats.

Remove nail paint and clean them: Start by removing any old nail polish by using a cotton pad and nail polish remover. Then clean your nails and free them from debris.

Trim and soak: To soften the cuticles, soak your nails in warm water. Use a cuticle pusher or remover to gently push the cuticles back, and then clip any extra skin. Don't overcut or harm the skin; be careful.

Shape and File: Give your nails the desired length and shape using a filer. To protect the nail, file only in one direction.

Buff and smooth: Use a nail buffer to buff and smooth out any ridges or bumps on your nails. This will make your nail polish apply more evenly and keep its shine for longer.

Apply nail paint: Before painting the nail polish, apply a base coat, which will protect your nails and make it easier for the nail polish to stick. Apply two coats of the nail polish of your choice after allowing each coat to dry completely. To complete and safeguard your manicure, use a topcoat.

Fix and clean: To fix any blunders or smudges, dab a cotton swab in nail polish remover and clean the mess. Use cuticle oil to keep your cuticles hydrated and healthy, which also helps in maintaining your manicure.

Practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged if your first manicure isn't perfect.

