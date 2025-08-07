Morning skincare routine for oily skin: 6 steps to reduce acne, pores and shine If oily skin troubles you every morning, this 6-step skincare routine is exactly what you need to keep oil, acne and dullness under control.

New Delhi:

Most people with oily skin tend to suffer from acne, pigmentation, enlarged pores and other problems. It is important to tackle these problems since it significantly affects your skin health. Your skincare routine plays a crucial role in how your skin behaves.

Make sure you have a morning as well as a nighttime skincare routine. The products that you apply on your skin helps to boost skin health. Hence, make sure you use the right products that are meant for oily skin. Here’s a morning skincare routine that you can follow if you have oily skin.

Morning skincare routine for oily skin

Step 1 – Use a gentle oil-free cleanser

Start your routine with a gentle oil-free cleanser. This helps to remove oil, dirt and sweat without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. When buying a product, look for ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil as it helps to unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

Step 2 – Apply a toner to balance oil

Using a toner can help to balance skin’s pH and tighten pores. Choose alcohol-free toners that have ingredients like witch hazel or niacinamide as they help to control oil production and reduce inflammation without drying out the skin.

Step 3 – Use a lightweight serum

Use a lightweight and water-based serum that has niacinamide, hyaluronic acid or zinc in it. These ingredients help to control oil, hydrates the skin and reduces acne or redness. People with oily skin should avoid heavy or oily serum that can clog pores.

Step 4 – Moisturise with oil-free gel

It is very important that you need to use a moisturiser even if you have oily skin. Use a non-comedogenic and oil-free moisturiser as it helps to maintain hydration without adding extra oil and shine. You can also opt for gel-based moisturisers with aloe vera or green tea.

Step 5 – Never skip sunscreen

Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, preferably one that is a matte-finish sunscreen. Look for formulas that are oil-free or made for oily/acne-prone skin. Sunscreen helps prevent dark spots, sun damage and premature ageing.

Step 6 – Bonus lifestyle tips for glowing skin

When you wash your face multiple times, it can strip away natural oil, thereby, causing the skin to produce even more oil, which for oily skin can be a problem. Stick to cleansing once in the morning and once at night.

A healthy morning skincare routine also includes proper hydration and nutrition. Drink ample amounts of water, reduce oily and sugary foods and eat fruits and vegetables. This benefits overall skin health.

ALSO READ: Night skincare routine: Products that work best while you sleep