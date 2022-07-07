Monsoon beauty hacks: Makeup tricks for a perfect rain-proof look

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

While the monsoons offer the needed respite from the scorching summer heat, the high level of humidity in the atmosphere can certainly dampen your makeup and beauty regime. High humidity can make your skin look patchy, and the incessant rains are the perfect recipe to make that perfect makeup look wash off when you need it the most. The market is flooded with waterproof makeup options that go a long way in keeping your look intact during the monsoons, but having some healthy skincare rituals and following some clever hacks to avoid that patchy foundation, or dripping eyeliners is always recommended.

Here are a few beauty hacks that will help in making your makeup look a long-lasting affair during the rainy season:

Moisturize: For healthy glowing skin, regular moisturization is a must-be in any season. But during monsoons, the need for it multiplies manifold. Always ensure to carry a moisturizer and apply it at least twice a day for clean, clear, and oil-free glowing skin. You can opt for water-based moisturizers as they are efficient in absorbing excess oil.

Go for Powders: We all love that perfect matte look. But it is hard to achieve that during monsoons if you are opting for cream-based products. Rather choose some powder as the base for your makeup as it helps in keeping the foundation and concealer intact on the face. Also, make sure to not overdo your foundation as it clogs the pores leading to skin issues during the monsoons.

Replace lipsticks with lip tints: Lipsticks have a higher tendency to smudge whereas lip tints not only help in keeping your lips moisturized but also give that perfect matte finish. Always go for soft mattes—like peach rose, taupe, pink, beige, or brown rather than the bright reds. Make sure to not use lip gloss or cream-based lipsticks as they easily smudge during monsoons.

Go organic for the right skin care: Going organic in your skincare regime during the monsoons is equally important as any chemical-based makeup will likely cause some damage to your skin. Choose skin care products that are a perfect blend of old-age Ayurveda and modern technology. Serums, body oils, and face washes that have a blend of ingredients like Neem, Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera, Turmeric, Saffron, Sandalwood, Almond oil, Tea Tree oil with clinically proven actives like Niacinamide, Retinol, and Vitamin E are perfect options to ensure healthy glowing skin, round the year. E-commerce websites like Snapdeal have also launched ace Ayurvedic skincare brands such as Aragma designed to offer radiant and hydrated skin.

Right Mascara/liner for those gorgeous eyes: While mascara and liners give you that perfect voluminous eye look, make sure to use only waterproof variants, especially during monsoons. Try and opt for variants that have natural Ayurveda properties rather than harsh chemicals. Avoid dark black Kajal pencil, and rather opt for neutral colours like white or brown as they will create the illusion of wider eyes and won’t wash off in the rains.