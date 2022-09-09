Model turned makeup artist Asmitha talks about her ‘Makeover Artistry’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Makeup artist Asmitha

Asmitha is a well-known make-up artist and educator from the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Her business venture by the name of Asmitha Makeover Artistry (AMA) is a leading make-up academy in South India.

When Asmitha began AMA, little did she know that it was about to become a huge part of her life, both personally and professionally. Having modelled since the young age of 13, she was already in the show business industry and knew about its intricacies. Asmitha began learning make-up solely because she wanted to grasp a new skill.

Eventually, her initial intent of learning make-up manifested into a full-blown successful career in the field. When she was sure about herself and knew that she would add genuine value to people's life, she set up Asmitha Makeover Artistry.

Today, AMA has become a trusted brand that offers make-up services to clients from all over the country and AMA seems to be consistently aiming to raise the bar for excellent make-up.

Talking about AMA, Asmitha said, "I really have only myself to give credit to in my career as a make-up artist and educator. I set up AMA independently with only a strong, unwavering commitment towards being the best in the market. Today, I am humbled by the fact that AMA has been recognized as a leading academy by prestigious organizations like the Times of India and SHE India. For the future, I am sure that there is only growth, and more growth."

Asmitha has proven to be an excellent make-up artist who knows how to build a trustable, sustainable business from scratch.

