Travel influencer Kirti Singh to set on a new journey, plans to discover newer places around the world

Travel influencers and bloggers are known to bring the world closer to their followers by breaking the barriers and how. Among these incredibly talented beings, Kirti Singh is one Indian talent to have taken over varied niches in her career. The senior financial analyst at EY, who is currently also pursuing her professional degree course as a CMA (inter) student, has never ceased to amaze people with her versatility as a professional with many talents. Now, after acing the food blogging game and then becoming a top travel influencer for her love for travel, she is planning to discover many hidden destinations around the world.

She recently spoke about how she is highly excited and looking forward to finding places that people hardly know about but can truly elevate and enrich a person’s travel experience by giving them encounters with nature, serenity, joy, and so much more that they can cherish all their lives. She is already a globe-trotter, having been to different parts of the world as an influencer and, most importantly, as a travel lover. Her collaborations with varied resorts and hotels in India and around the world have made her travel content and experiences even better each time.

Kirti Singh, who otherwise finds it difficult to express herself by speaking with people, interestingly loves expressing herself by penning her thoughts down, which today has also made her a content writer.

Her purpose behind visiting some of the hidden gems located in different parts of the world is to only let people discover the true beauty, spread more positivity and happiness among them through her content, and motivate them to pack their bags, travel to different places, and be their best selves.

