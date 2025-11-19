Why men’s skincare is booming: Cosmetologist explains the real reasons behind the shift Men’s skincare is booming as self-care, wellness, and changing beauty norms push men toward better routines. Here’s why the male grooming industry is growing fast.

New Delhi:

For years, skincare was seen as a woman’s domain — men were expected to keep their routines “simple,” and anything beyond a face wash was considered excessive. But today, the men’s skincare industry is exploding, and it has nothing to do with vanity. It’s driven by awareness, science, lifestyle changes, and a cultural shift in how men view health and self-care.

The biggest trigger? Skin problems don’t discriminate

According to Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetologist and Founder of 9Muses Wellness Clinic, men experience acne, pigmentation, dark circles, oily T-zones, and premature ageing. And with increasing exposure to pollution, sun, long work hours, and stress, these concerns are showing up earlier. Men are now realising that skincare isn’t cosmetic — it’s preventive healthcare.

Using sunscreen protects against cancer. A moisturiser strengthens the skin barrier. Treating acne early prevents scars. This is health, not “beauty.”

Another major reason is professional appearance and confidence

Whether in corporate roles, service industries, content creation, or entrepreneurship, looking well-groomed is now part of personal branding. A clean, fresh face translates to confidence. Men aren’t chasing perfection — they just want to look presentable and feel good.

Dermatology and science-backed skincare have also played a huge role

With simple, minimalist routines becoming popular, men are more open to products that are easy, effective, and non-fussy. A face wash + moisturiser + sunscreen routine is no longer “too much.” Add to that targeted treatments like niacinamide for pigmentation, retinol for ageing, and salicylic acid for acne — the results speak for themselves, making skincare feel logical, not luxurious.

Add the influence of social media, partners, and shifting masculinity

Men today talk openly about mental health, grooming, and self-care. They borrow products from their partners. They follow skincare doctors. They see real people showing real results. Skincare is becoming normal — not feminine, not vain, just responsible.

Lastly, the rise of clinical treatments—HydraFacial, chemical peels, laser hair reduction, and detan facials—shows that men want convenience and visible improvement without downtime. And dermatologists are offering customised routines for thicker skin, larger pores, and higher oil production.

In short, the boom isn’t about looking “pretty.”

It’s about health, clarity, confidence, hygiene, and ageing smartly.

Men are finally acknowledging what dermatologists have by for years that good skin is not just restricted to vanity, rather it’s maintenance.

