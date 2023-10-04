Komal Pandey admits getting lip fillers, calls it 'much-needed confidence boost'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOMAL PANDEY Komal Pandey

If you are an avid social media user and a fashion mogul, you know who Komal Pandey is. From sharing outfit ideas to voicing her opinion on body positivity, the fashion influencer has done it all. On Wednesday, Pandey took to Instagram and admitted getting lip fillers and Botox in an emotional post. She further broke her silence on users' claims about her getting plastic surgery.

In a lengthy post, Komal Pandey revealed that she first got lip fillers in 2019 but never really spoke about it with her fans on social media. However, after the continuous criticism, she opened up about the same.

Pandey wrote, "In 2019, 15th June precisely, I made the decision to undergo a transformative experience — I got lip fillers. It's taken me 4 years to gather the courage to share this with you, and I want to address it with maturity."

"You might want to ask me- Did you not feel beautiful? Did you not feel adequate? The truth is, I've battled with body image issues, and still do occasionally. At 25, I started my journey with fillers. Do I have any regrets? None whatsoever. Do I regret not discussing it sooner? No, because it was important for my personal growth. This is my body, and my choice of conversation, I very firmly believe is a matter of personal agency," she said.

Addressing surgery claims, the fashion influencer clarified that she did not undergo surgery but opted for lip fillers. She further revealed that she 'briefly' tried Botox which did not work for her. "Additionally, my fitness journey has also contributed to changes in my facial appearance. I started to work out almost 4-6 days a week, made some lifestyle changes to manage my anxiety and my physical appearance," she added.

Take a look at Komal Pandey's post here:

