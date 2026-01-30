John Abraham goes clean-shaven: Doctors explain the real skin benefits and who should avoid it After John Abraham stepped out clean-shaven for the first time in years, dermatologists explain why shaving once in a while can benefit the skin. From better cleansing to improved product absorption, experts also share who should avoid frequent shaving and why.

When John Abraham recently appeared clean-shaven after years of sporting a beard, it caught people off guard. The beard had become part of his image. Almost permanent. So when it went, many noticed. And it got people talking. Not just about style, but about skin.

Because beneath the beard, the skin often doesn’t get much attention. To understand what actually happens when someone goes clean-shaven once in a while, and whether it’s good for everyone, we looked at insights shared by Dr. Priya Puja, Dermatologist and Regional Medical Head (North & East) at Kaya Limited, and Dr Akanksha Agarwal, Founder-Director and Head of Aesthetic Services at Centre for Aesthetics (CFA).

3 benefits of going clean-shaven once in a while

1. Going clean-shaven helps cleanse and exfoliate the skin

A clean shave does more than change how your face looks. It actively works on the skin. As Dr Priya explains, “A clean shave, with the razor and the shave prep helps remove the skin cells and washes away the bacteria, the grime and the debris.”

Dr Akanksha also points out that shaving gives the skin a reset. It clears the surface, lets water and facewash reach the skin directly, and leaves it feeling smoother. Not because of a product. Just because dead skin is gone. “The clean shave also massages and exfoliates the face,” Dr Priya adds. It’s a simple process, but it does a lot quietly.

2. Clean shave improves moisturiser and sunscreen absorption

Facial hair can act like a barrier. Products sit on top of it instead of reaching the skin. Shaving removes that obstacle.

Dr Priya notes, “The clean shave also means you do not have to struggle with the hair when you apply a moisturizer and sunscreen to the skin.” Dr Akanksha echoes this, explaining that moisturiser absorbs better and sunscreen spreads evenly when there’s no beard in the way. That matters, especially in strong sun where tanning and early ageing creep in fast.

3. Shaving reduces sweat, grime, and everyday irritation

Beards trap things. Sweat. Oil. Dust. Pollution. Even with regular washing, some of it stays close to the skin.

“In day to day life, especially in cities where heat and pollution are constant, facial hair holds on to sweat, dust and oil,” Dr Akanksha explains. Over time, this can lead to irritation and small breakouts that many men quietly live with. A clean shave offers relief. The skin feels lighter. Less itchy. Less sweaty. Especially after workouts or in humid weather.

Who should avoid frequent clean shaving and why

Clean shaving isn’t for everyone, at least not often.

Dr Priya cautions that “people who are more prone to razor burn, sensitive skin, have acne prone skin should not shave often.” She also advises that “people with a history or ingrown hairs or having curly hair should minimize going clean shaven.”

Dry skin needs extra care too. Shaving too frequently can strip natural oils. As Dr Priya notes, “those with dry skin should control shaving more often as it can make their skin more dry.” Dr Akanksha adds that if skin reacts easily, shaving too often can cause redness, razor bumps, and discomfort.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

