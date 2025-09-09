International Makeup Day 2025: Viral makeup hacks that work on Indian skin tones There are some makeup hacks that have gone viral. However, not all makeup hacks work for Indian skin tones. Here are some viral makeup hacks that work on Indian skin tones.

New Delhi:

International Makeup Day is a day when people celebrate beauty, creativity and self-expression through the art of makeup. The day highlights how makeup plays a role in boosting confidence, embracing individuality and showcasing trends across the world.

Beauty enthusiasts, makeup artists and brands, on this day, come together to share tips and explore new trends. Everyone who applies makeup has some hack of their own. Also, there are some makeup hacks that have gone viral. However, not all makeup hacks work for Indian skin tones. Here are some viral makeup hacks that work on Indian skin tones.

Makeup hacks for Indian skin tones

Colour Correcting

Dark circles and pigmentation are common concerns for Indian skin. Applying an orange or peach corrector under the eyes and around the mouth helps to neutralise the blue or gray undertones before applying concealer. This also prevents the under-eye area from looking ashy and ensures that you have an even base.

Using Lipstick

This is a hack that can save both time and money. Warm-toned pinks, corals and brick-red lipsticks blend beautifully on Indian skin tones as blush. They give a natural flush and also stay longer compared to powder blushes.

Banana Powder

Loose banana powder (yellow-toned) is a product that works great for Indian skin. Unlike translucent powders that tend to leave a white cast, banana powder sets makeup. It also helps to cancel out the dullness, giving a smooth and highlighted effect.

Layering Kajal

This is a classic kajal hack wherein you smudge kohl on the lash line and blend it with a brown or black eyeshadow to create a smoky eye. This method helps to create a soft, smoky effect that looks beautiful on Indian eyes. It’s fuss-free, doesn’t need fancy tools, and enhances your eyes.

Soap Brows

Brushing your brows with clear soap or brow wax is a hack that lifts your face instantly. For Indian features, fuller brows go well with bold eyes and lips. This hack helps define brows without making them look too heavy and keeps the focus on natural shape and lift.

ALSO READ: Post-Onam 2025 skincare tips: How to refresh and restore glow, dermatologist explains