Why your skin looks dull in winter (and how to fix it fast, according to a skin expert) Indoor heating, ACs, and hot showers may feel comforting in winter, but they silently damage your skin barrier and cause dryness and irritation. Dermatologist Dr Soma Sarkar explains why your skin suffers in cold weather and how to fix it with smart habits and moisturisers.

New Delhi:

There’s a special comfort in stepping into a hot shower on a cold winter morning or curling up in the warmth of a room heater. It feels like self-care at its finest, but your skin might be quietly disagreeing. If you’ve noticed your face looking dull, your hands turning scratchy, or your legs feeling tight no matter how much lotion you apply, it’s not “just winter dryness.” It’s a full-blown skin-barrier crisis triggered by everyday habits we barely think about.

Dermatologists warn that winter dryness has less to do with the weather outside and more to do with what we do indoors, long hot baths, constant air conditioning, and indoor heating that sucks moisture straight out of the skin. According to Dr Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD, Dermatology, our daily routines may be stripping away natural oils and damaging the skin barrier, leading to flakiness, inflammation, and tired-looking skin.

Why does your skin look worse in winter

Indoor heating and hot water break down the natural moisturising conditioners that keep the skin smooth and elastic, disturbing the skin barrier and pH balance. As Dr Soma notes, “Indoor heating… strips the natural moisturising conditioners from the skin… the skin gets too dry, parched and flaky if exposed for long.”

Even the luxury of long, hot showers can worsen dermatitis or eczema. Dr Soma strongly advises keeping showers under five minutes for sensitive skin and reducing the use of harsh loofahs and scrubs that further irritate the barrier.

How to fix winter dryness: Dermatologist-approved Advice

Moisturise more than once a day

Layer your skin with rich lotions or body butters right after showering, choosing ingredients like ceramides, vitamin E, oatmeal, glycerine or jojoba, all essential for repairing barrier damage and locking in hydration.

Limit hot showers

Keep water warm, not steaming, and reduce shower duration, especially if you have eczema-prone skin. Avoid daily scrubbing and opt for pH-balanced cleansers to protect your microbiome.

Protect skin while using heaters or AC

Use thick barrier creams or emollients and reapply multiple times if you’re in a heated or air-conditioned workplace. “If the skin is not moisturised, it will lead to dryness and dullness,” Dr Soma emphasises.

Hydrate from the inside too

Eat hydrating foods and healthy fats. External care isn’t enough when humidity drops aggressively indoors.

Winter comfort shouldn’t come at the cost of your skin health. Treat moisturising like a ritual, shorten your showers, choose gentle products, and protect your body barrier. It may take time to repair existing damage, but consistency always pays off, and the glow returns when the skin is nourished, not stripped.