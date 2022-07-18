How to use your red lipstick in multiple ways

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

What’s not to love about your bold red lipstick? Especially when you can use it in so many different ways? Here are a few for you –

1. As A Blush

When you don’t have a blush, your red liquid lipstick can be a perfect alternate.

How to use red lipstick as a blush

Take a little of your red liquid lipstick on your hand and spread it into a small patch, evenly to avoid any lumps

Take a little of the product on a beauty blender and dab it gently on the apple of your cheeks.

2. Make Your Own Shade

If you are not happy with the lipstick shades you have or want that slight tinge of red in your favourite lipstick, just mix your red lipstick with another colour. Now you have 3 different shades for the price of 2.

How To make your own shade with a red lipstick

Apply one coat of the darker shade first and layer it with the light shade on top. Now blend well with a lip brush.

Alternatively, you can take a lip brush to take a little of both lipsticks, blend and apply it; but you will ruin or waste your lipsticks.

3. Tinted Lipbalm

Sometimes the balm that soothes your lips can be plain and boring. Add a little colour and you are all set!

How to use red lipstick as tinted lipbalm

Take a dollop of shea butter or even your lip balm

Add a little of any bright red lipstick

Microwave for 30 seconds. Repeat for 30 seconds if needed

Let it cool down for a minute

Scoop it into a clean dry container and voila!

4. As An Eyeshadow

Want a long-lasting eyeshadow that matches your red lips? Use your lipstick!

How to use red lipstick as an eyeshadow

Swipe a clean finger over your creamy red bullet lipstick

Apply it gently over your lids for a glossy finish

You can play around with the pressure based on how much colour, you want on your lids.

5. To Conceal

Yes, you can use your red lipstick as an effective concealer.

How to use red lipstick as a concealer

Dab just a little of your red lipstick under your eyes and on the spots, you want to conceal

Blend it in small movements

Seal it with a concealer or foundation

Ensure you don’t use too much of your lipstick as the colour will stand out.

(The author is Shobana Navaneethan, Founder of BlushBee Organic Beauty)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

