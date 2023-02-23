How to brighten dark underarms: Here are a few effective methods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to brighten underarms: Here are a few effective methods

For many people, dark underarms can cause embarrassment and lead to self-consciousness. While there are various reasons why the skin in the underarm area may become darker, including genetics, age, and certain medical conditions, frequent shaving, using harsh deodorants, and wearing tight clothing are some of the most common reasons. However, there are several natural remedies that may help lighten dark underarms and improve their overall appearance. Here are some of the most effective ones:

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that can lighten the skin. Simply cut a lemon in half and rub it on your underarms for a few minutes. Leave the juice on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a natural exfoliant that can remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, which can help brighten the underarm area. Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with enough water to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to your underarms and massage it in a circular motion for a few minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that can nourish and moisturize the skin. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to your underarms before bedtime and leave it on overnight. Rinse it off in the morning with lukewarm water.

Cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and can help reduce inflammation, which can lead to lighter skin. Cut a cucumber into thick slices and rub them on your underarms for a few minutes. Leave the juice on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Turmeric

Turmeric has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help brighten the skin. Mix a tablespoon of turmeric powder with enough water to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to your underarms and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has a soothing effect on the skin and can help reduce irritation and inflammation. Apply a small amount of aloe vera gel to your underarms and massage it in for a few minutes before rinsing it off with water.

