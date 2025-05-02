Homemade Lip Balm: New star in DIY trend, know how to make amazing beetroot lip balm People rarely give importance to lip care, especially during summer. But they should remember that it is equally important to take care of their lips during summer, too. In this article, we have mentioned how to make an easy DIY beetroot lip balm.

Skin needs special care in summer; otherwise, the skin looks lifeless. In this season, it is as important to pay attention to the lips as it is to your face. Lips are very soft, and the effect of changing weather is also visible on the lips. People give less importance to lip care. Doing this can reduce your beauty. People use many types of products to give natural colour to their lips, but using those products can harm you. You can easily make natural lip balm at home with a few things, and using it will moisturise your lips and give them a natural pink look. So let's know about the method of making lip balm.

How to make lip balm?

To make lip balm, you need beetroot. Beetroot contains many nutrients that are beneficial for the lips. It is a safe and natural option for lips. You can make this DIY lip balm easily.

Ingredients to make lip balm

Beetroot juice: 1 teaspoon

Vitamin E Capsule: 1

Coconut oil: 1 tsp

Vaseline: 1 teaspoon

How to make beetroot lip balm

To make lip balm, peel and clean a beetroot. Now chop the beetroot and grind it in a mixer. Melt the Vaseline a little. Now, extract the juice from the prepared beetroot and mix one spoonful of juice with the Vaseline. Now mix vitamin E into it. Mix melted coconut oil into this mixture as well. Your homemade lip balm is ready. Let it cool for a while.

