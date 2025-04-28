5 surprising benefits of applying coconut oil after your bath for soft, nourished skin Unlock the power of coconut oil for soft, nourished skin! Know 5 surprising benefits of applying coconut oil after your bath. Get radiant, hydrated skin with this simple and effective self-care tip.

New Delhi:

Coconut oil has always been an integral member of our dressing table for ages, and there are reasons for it. Our mothers and grandmothers have always emphasised the usage of coconut oil for hair and skin. While we all know the benefits of coconut oil for hair and skin, let’s understand the benefits of applying coconut oil after a bath.

5 benefits of applying coconut oil after your bath

1. Protects Skin From UV Rays

According to a study published in Researchgate, Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) is one of the natural ingredients used as an antioxidant because of the high saturated fatty acids that cause VCO to be resistant to oxidation. Thus, it protects your skin from UV rays. Additionally, it reduces the chances of wrinkles and dark spots due to UV rays.

2. Skin Moisturising

The nourishing properties of coconut oil are well known. Most of us deal with dry skin after a bath, and moisturisers available in the market are not as effective as they are claimed to be. However, coconut oil is a great moisturiser that can nourish the skin and ensure softness in the long run, as stated in the research published in the National Library of Medicine. Additionally, it soothes the dry skin and prevents itching and redness.

3. Healing Of Wounds

According to the National Library of Medicine, virgin coconut oil treats wounds and heals them much faster. The presence of pepsin-soluble collagen showed a significant increase in virgin coconut oil-treated wounds, indicating a higher collagen cross-linking. If you are dealing with any wounds or cuts on your body, then applying coconut oil after a bath may promote healing.

4. Boost Blood Flow

According to the National Library of Medicine, coconut oil (benefits of oil pulling) can be used as a massage cream after a bath. It boosts blood flow and stimulates stress relief, making it perfect for body massage.

5. Prevents Ageing

Applying coconut oil to the body after a bath can prevent ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles. It reduces the appearance and makes you look youthful.

