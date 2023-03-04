Home remedies to get rid of neck tan | Cucumber, potato to turmeric

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these home remedies to get rid of neck tan

Summertime means days spent outside in the sun, but exposure to the sun can result in a sun tan. While a sun-kissed glow may seem desirable, a sun tan can lead to uneven skin tone, dark spots, and premature ageing. However, there are several effective home remedies that can help to remove sun tan and restore your natural skin tone. These remedies are all-natural and work to reduce the appearance of neck tan.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a natural remedy for a variety of skin problems, including sun tan. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce redness. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly onto the affected area and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that can help to lighten the skin and remove sun tan. Squeeze some lemon juice onto a cotton ball and apply it to the affected area. After applying, let it sit for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and can help to reduce inflammation caused by sun tan. Blend a peeled cucumber into a paste and apply it to the affected area. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Potato

Potatoes have natural bleaching properties and can help to lighten the skin and reduce sun tan. Take a potato, grate it, and apply it to the affected area. Allow it to stay for 15-20 minutes before removing it with water.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for a variety of skin problems. Mix turmeric powder with milk or rose water to create a paste and apply it to the affected area. Wash it off after 20-30 mins.

How to protect the skin while tanning?

The best way to protect your skin while tanning is to limit your time in the sun, especially during peak hours when the sun is strongest. Wear protective clothing and a hat, use broad-spectrum sunscreen and reapply sunscreen every two hours.

