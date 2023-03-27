Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home-decor: Top six ideas to elevate your walls

Wall décor is a great way to add depth to a space and transform even the most uninteresting space into a visual wonder. There are many home design ideas and inspiration options that you can opt for your ideal home. Whether you want to make a dramatic statement or foster a serene atmosphere, a fancy intrigue or an aesthetic classy touch, options range from textured wallpaper to accent walls painted in vibrant playful colours.

Here are six home decor ideas to elevate your walls:

Art: The best way to decorate your home is to buy handmade wall hangings, strange yet distinct artwork and many more. Walls can be glorified with playful asymmetrical patterns, tapestries, adding charming holders and racks.

Monochromatic colour tones: Different shades of a particular colour is what makes monochrome a modern touch of class. Blue hues create a tranquil atmosphere, while undertones of yellow can make a space appear brighter and make occupants happy.

Photo walls: Walls with unique photos and frames garner immediate attention. You can either feature your own clicked pictures or store-bought. Home is a place where you make memories, hence, you can also install numerous family pictures.

Interactive walls: nothing can be more beautiful than the walls that talk your heart out, display your personality, and feature your interests. You can add your touch by hanging DIY crafts, frames.

Mirrors: Whether they are vintage, intricate or modern, these reflecting surfaces light up the home. They add a subtle, classy and aesthetic factor to the wall and catch the seeker's eyes quickly.

Memoir wall: Some of your most precious belongings that cannot be replaced are mementos like old photos, beloved toys from your youth, and even lucky coins from your grandmother. By giving these things a specific spot in your house, you may bring them to life.

