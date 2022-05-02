Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-inspired summer-friendly hairstyles for women

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DISHAPATANI ANUSHKASHARMA From half up down to short hair wavy curls, hairstyle ideas from celebrities for summer

Women like to take care of their long locks and style them in different ways possible. From using different colors of hair accessories to getting a trendy haircut of the season, they like to experiment. The change of season presents the best opportunity to embrace a new look. Hairstyle plays a major role in the overall look of the person and makes them stand out from the crowd. Here are a few hairstyle ideas that you can draw inspiration from and celebrities like Kiara Advani to Ananya Pandey show how best to take a break from the regular hairstyle.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan, handsome hunks of Bollywood who aced salt and pepper look

Topknot

If you are the one who cannot bear the summer heat at all, then you can try this hairstyle idea. By tying your locks together in a top knot messy bun and leaving a few loose strands can give you relief from the heat, as well as your hair, will be styled in a new way. It will make your neck and face enough space to breathe and make you look cool and stylish. Here is how actresses like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, and Shraddha Kapoor rocked in a top knot bun.

High Ponytail

To avoid the summer stickiness you can tie your whole hair up in a ponytail. This will not only help you in dealing with summer heat but will make you look neat and fabulous. This is how our Bollywood beauties, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt aced their high ponytail style.

Messy bun

If you are getting an amazing deal on tying your hair up in the summer, who will not take it. Yes! You can tie your locks up in a messy way to have a chic, cool and classy summer look without investing much time. We can’t take our eyes off its results on Kriti Sanon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu they looked stunning in messy bun hairstyle.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna's hairstyling tips beat the summer heat

Short haircut wavy style

If you have short hair like Anushka Sharma or Sonam Kapoor, then you can easily opt for a wavy hairstyle. Wave curls look can make you gorgeous and your will stand out your personality.

Half up-down

If you have a long mane, then you can play with them by opting to go for a simple hairstyle that goes with summer. You can choose to keep your locks in half up down hairstyle. By tying the upper half in a knot and leaving the lower half-open like Malang actress, Disha Patani.