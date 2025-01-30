Does applying kajal daily cause dark circles? Know what dermatologist says

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Does applying kajal daily cause dark circles?

It goes without saying that if you are a Desi girl at heart, you must like Kajal. However, darkening and pigmentation around the eyes might result from improperly removing kajal at the end of the day. Dark circles can also result from the frequent practice of using kajal in a few other circumstances. Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD, presented circumstances in which consuming kajal could result in black circles on Instagram. She captioned the video, "Can Kajal Cause Dark Circles?"

Can daily use of kajal develop dark circles?

According to the dermatologist, one key principle regarding any type of makeup is that while wearing it is not a problem, not properly removing it can cause a variety of problems. The same is true for Kajal. She goes on to describe three instances in which Kajal may, albeit infrequently, induce dark circles.

If you don't remove makeup completely, it might cause dark circles under your eyes. According to Dr. Gurveen, rubbing your eyes all the time might physically push the kajal into the higher layers of your skin. A big mistake related to removing kajal is that sometimes if the kajal is removed by rubbing it too much, it can stick to the upper surface of the skin. As per the dermatologist, if you have peri-orbital eczema or dermatitis (a common dermatological illness characterized by inflammation of the eyelids and skin), applying kajal may result in dark circles. "One, makeup could aggravate it. Two, your skin barrier around the eyes is already compromised due to eczema, which makes it easier for kajal to seep into the superficial layer of skin, causing dark circles,” Dr Gurveen added.

To avoid any adverse effects on the skin, try to use natural kajal. Skincare products containing chemicals can harm the skin. In such a situation, it is important to choose the right skincare products.

Also, we're all aware that the skin around the eyes is thinner than the rest of your face. As a result, you should use gentle products to care for the under-eye area.

