Your skin isn’t tired, it’s under attack: Dermatologist reveals how air pollution harms you Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma explains how air pollution damages the skin barrier and accelerates ageing through oxidative stress and inflammation. Here is what you can do to protect your skin every day.

You can escape a bad diet or a missed gym session, but you can’t outwalk bad air. Air pollution doesn’t just choke lungs, it seeps into your skin, dulling its glow, accelerating ageing, and quietly eroding its natural defences.

According to Dr Rashmi Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, “pollution has become one of the most significant environmental aggressors for the skin.” Constant exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, and ozone triggers inflammation, dryness, and premature ageing, often faster than sun damage itself.

How pollution weakens the skin’s natural barrier

The outer layer of the skin, the stratum corneum, is like armour; it traps moisture in and keeps pollution out. But in dirty air, the armour starts to crack.

Tiny particles stick to the skin, causing reactive oxygen species (ROS), unstable molecules that attack vital lipids and proteins.“This oxidative stress overwhelms the skin’s antioxidant defences,” explains Dr Sharma, “leading to dryness, irritation, and increased water loss.”

Once the barrier weakens, everything from dust to bacteria can sneak in, leaving the skin more prone to redness, sensitivity, and infection.

The science behind pollution-induced ageing

It’s not just about surface damage; pollution changes how your skin behaves. Repeated exposure sets off inflammation deep inside, which dermatologists term inflammageing.

Toxicants stimulate a receptor in skin cells (AhR) that triggers inflammatory messengers such as IL-1 and TNF-α. Gradually, this perpetual low-grade inflammation decays collagen and elastin — the structures that provide skin with firmness and smoothness.

“The result is visible ageing,” says Dr Sharma. “Wrinkles appear earlier, skin loses elasticity, and pigmentation becomes more uneven.”

When pollution meets sunlight: A damaging duo

Air pollutants and UV rays work in tandem. While UV light penetrates to damage DNA, pollutants cling to the skin’s surface and amplify that oxidative stress. This combination leads to photoageing — dark spots, dullness, and uneven tone.

Add to that the disruption of the skin microbiome, the layer of good bacteria that keeps skin healthy, and you have a perfect storm of damage that shows up as rough texture, breakouts, and chronic dryness.

How to protect your skin in a polluted city

You can’t control the air, but you can strengthen your defence system. Dr Sharma recommends a few science-backed steps:

Cleanse thoroughly but gently. Use a mild cleanser twice a day to remove particulate matter and makeup residue without stripping natural oils.

Stock up on antioxidants. Products containing vitamin C, vitamin E, or green tea extract assist in neutralizing free radicals and mitigating oxidative stress.

Mend the barrier. Ingredients such as ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid replenish moisture and elasticity.

Don’t skip sunscreen. UV protection is non-negotiable — it’s your skin’s best ally against the pollution-plus-sun combo.

Hydrate and detox internally. Drink enough water, sleep well, and eat antioxidant-rich foods (berries, leafy greens, nuts).

In a world where clean air is increasingly rare, skincare has become more than vanity; it’s self-defence.