The ‘If you can’t eat it, don't apply it’ rule: Why clean beauty is gaining popularity In a fast-paced world of quick beauty fixes, clean beauty calls for conscious self-care, safe ingredients and a mindful approach that nourishes the skin, body and mind.

New Delhi:

Self-care is often spoken about today, but rarely practised in its truest sense. In a world that moves relentlessly fast, beauty has quietly been reduced to a quick fix: opening a jar, applying a product, and moving on. Somewhere along the way, we forgot that caring for ourselves is not about convenience alone, but about consciousness.

We are extremely careful about what we eat. We read labels, question ingredients, and think twice before putting something harmful into our bodies. Yet, when it comes to skincare, we often lower our guard. What many people forget is that our skin is the body's largest organ. It breathes, absorbs, and responds to everything we put on it. Whatever we apply doesn’t simply sit on the surface; it enters our system.

Dr Blossom Kochhar said, "This belief is what led me to one simple philosophy I have stood by for decades: 'What you put on your face, you should be able to eat."

It may sound radical in a world dominated by chemical formulations and instant results, but it is deeply rooted in common sense and ancient wisdom.

Long before beauty became commercial, it was personal. Our grandmothers turned to their kitchens for skincare and haircare, using fresh, natural ingredients that were safe, nourishing, and effective. That wisdom has always inspired me.

"I’ve consistently encouraged people to look at their kitchen shelves not just as a place for food, but as a treasure trove for beauty and wellness," she added.

Why DIY self-care is worth your time

My answer is simple: self-care deserves time. You don’t need hours every day. Even setting aside a little time once or twice a week to prepare a simple face pack or hair mask can make a meaningful difference. That time is not wasted; it is invested in yourself. It is a pause, a ritual, a moment of connection with your body and mind.

When you prepare your own beauty recipes, something shifts. You become aware of what you are using. You slow down. You nurture yourself rather than rush through routines. The process itself becomes healing.

Over the years, I have shared countless DIY recipes for skin, hair, and body care; each one rooted in simplicity and safety. These recipes are not about perfection; they are about intention. I invite everyone to try them, not just for the visible results, but for the joy of creating something wholesome for yourself.

True beauty, however, goes beyond the skin. It is holistic. It is influenced by our balance, physically, emotionally, and mentally. When we care for our bodies with kindness and awareness, it reflects in our skin, our energy, and our confidence. Even ancient wisdom reminds us that the body is sacred, a space where the divine resides.

In redefining beauty today, perhaps the most powerful step we can take is to return to simplicity. To choose ingredients we trust. To treat self-care as an act of self-love. Because when beauty is clean, conscious, and intentional, it doesn’t just make us look better, it makes us feel whole.

ALSO READ: Bridal skin brightening guide: How to reduce pigmentation, scars and dullness naturally