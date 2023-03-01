Chemical peel to face acids; know various methods of treating hyperpigmentation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Various methods of treating hyperpigmentation

Excess melanin production can cause darker patches of skin, which is medically referred to as hyperpigmentation. The condition can be caused by various factors, including sun damage, acne scars, and hormone fluctuations. The condition of hyperpigmentation is a common one. There are many treatment options available to help you manage it.

Face acids:

Skin acids, also known as face acids, function by exfoliating the top layer of your skin. This exfoliation process promotes the emergence of new skin cells, leading to a more even skin tone and smoother texture. A range of face acids is available over-the-counter at beauty stores and drugstores, including alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic, lactic, salicylic acid, citric, malic, or tartaric acid, azelaic acid, kojic acid and vitamin C in the form of l-ascorbic acid.

Retinoids:

To improve your skin, retinoids are a common OTC skincare ingredient derived from vitamin A. They have been used for a long time due to their small molecular structure that penetrates deeply into the skin and treats layers beneath the epidermis. You can find OTC versions of retinoids, but they tend to be less potent than the prescription ones. .

Chemical peel:

Chemical peels involve using stronger concentrations of acids to target a specific area of the skin. By removing the top layer (epidermis) of the skin, they can reduce hyperpigmentation. Some deeper chemical peels can even penetrate the middle layer (dermis) for more significant results. While over-the-counter peels are available, it may be beneficial to seek out a professional-grade peel from a dermatologist for quicker and more powerful results.

Laser peel:

Two types of lasers: ablative and non-ablative: To promote collagen growth and tightening effects, non-ablative lasers target the dermis. In contrast, ablative lasers are the most intense and remove layers of skin. While ablative lasers are stronger, they can cause more side effects. Both types of lasers destroy elements in the skin to stimulate the growth of new skin cells that are tighter and more toned.

Microdermabrasion:

Microdermabrasion is an office-based treatment for hyperpigmentation limited to the epidermis, which is the top layer of skin. It involves the use of a handheld device with an abrasive attachment, such as a wire brush, which is gently and quickly passed over the skin to remove the epidermis. Dermatologists perform the procedure.

