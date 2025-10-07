Chemical peel before Karwa Chauth: cost, benefits and expert tips for a festive glow Thinking of getting a chemical peel before Karwa Chauth? Dermatologist Dr Neeharika Goyal explains how this pre-festival treatment works, its cost in India, benefits for glowing skin, and essential aftercare tips to help you shine safely this festive season.

New Delhi:

As Karwa Chauth approaches, salons and dermatology clinics see a rush of women looking to add a glow to their skin before the big day. But this year, one treatment seems to be leading the pre-festival skincare trend — the chemical peel.

To understand why it’s become the go-to choice for achieving that “lit-from-within” glow, we spoke to Dr Neeharika Goyal, Consultant Dermatologist at Svastam Wellness Skin Clinic, Ashok Vihar, who explains why this treatment is worth considering and what to keep in mind before booking your session.

What is a chemical peel, and how does it work?

A chemical peel is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment in which a dermatologist applies a chemical solution to your skin to exfoliate and remove the topmost layer of dull, dead skin cells. “This helps reveal newer, healthier-looking skin underneath,” says Dr Goyal. “It improves texture, reduces spots, and gives an instant radiance that many people look for before festive occasions.”

Key benefits of chemical peel therapy

Dr Goyal lists the top skin benefits of a chemical peel that make it so popular before festivals like Karwa Chauth:

Smoother and more even skin tone: Chemical peels help fade sun spots, acne scars, and pigmentation, making the skin look clearer and more radiant.

Reduced acne and clogged pores: “They help empty pores, reduce active acne, and prevent future breakouts by stimulating cell renewal,” explains Dr Goyal.

Boosted collagen production: The procedure also stimulates collagen, improving skin elasticity and firmness over time.

Youthful glow: “With consistent care, peels can give you a youthful, healthy glow that lasts well beyond the festive season,” adds Dr Goyal.

Cost and types of chemical peels in India

Depending on the clinic and type of peel, prices typically range between INR 1,500 and INR 8,000 per session.

Light peels (for dullness and mild discolouration): INR 1,500–INR 3,000

Medium peels (for pigmentation, uneven texture): INR 3,000–INR 6,000

Deep peels (for scars and wrinkles): INR 6,000–INR 8,000 or higher

Aftercare matters

While the results are long-lasting, Dr Goyal advises proper aftercare. “Expect mild redness or peeling for a few days, but avoid harsh sun exposure or using exfoliating products right after the treatment. Always follow your dermatologist’s post-care routine for best results.” She adds that one session about a week before Karwa Chauth can deliver a visible glow and improved texture without harsh downtime.

A chemical peel, when done by an expert, can be a safe and effective way to refresh your skin before Karwa Chauth. From reducing acne scars to adding natural radiance, it’s one of those rare treatments that delivers visible results with minimal effort. Just make sure your skin gets the gentle care it deserves afterwards.

